Katrina Kaif, Sister Isabelle Turn Perfect Bridesmaids For BFF Karishma Kohli. See Pics

Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures from her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding. The actress looked gorgeous as ever.

The caption read, "My Best Friends' Weddings. @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago your joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention, and there's been no looking back since then."

She added, "You've been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.

My ride or die for life, I couldn't be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I'm so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now."

The wedding was an intimate affair which was attended by close friends and family.

Earlier, a video of Katrina dancing at Karishma's sangeet ceremony went viral on the Internet. In the video, she can be seen performing to the AR Rahman track Sasural Genda Phool from the film Delhi 6.

The actress looked stunning in her bridesmaid role during both the sangeet and wedding functions.