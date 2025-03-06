Watch: Katrina Kaif Dances To <i>Sasural Genda Phool</i> At A Wedding Function

Advertisement

Watch: Katrina Kaif Dances To Sasural Genda Phool At A Wedding Function

Katrina Kaif was, reportedly, performing at her best friend's haldi

Katrina Kaif is in headlines for her dance performance; not on screen but in real life. A video is doing the rounds in which Katrina Kaif can be seen dancing to the Delhi-6 song Sasural Genda Phool. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever as she wore a turquoise blue corset blouse paired with a skirt and a dupatta. Katrina Kaif was, reportedly, performing at a best friend's haldi ceremony. She was joined by Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari and Kabir Khan at the pre-wedding function.

Katrina Kaif made headlines as she took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh this year. 

In conversation with ANI, Katrina Kaif talked about her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The actress said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here"

Katrina Kaif performed aarti and distributed prasad to the devotees at the mela. Pictures and videos went crazy viral on social media.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. 

