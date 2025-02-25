Katrina Kaif Performs <i>Aarti</i> And Distributes <i>Prasad</i> To Fans At Maha Kumbh

Katrina Kaif is the latest one to join the bandwagon of celebrities who have visited the Maha Kumbh this year. The actress visited Prayagraj with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on X, Katrina Kaif was offering prayers and seen taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Katrina Kaif offers prayers and takes a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/SWlUEQKWQ1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

In the next clip, Katrina Kaif was seen talking to Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, Katrina was seen distributing prasad to the devotees with a long ladel.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Along with Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, actor Katrina Kaif distributed prasad among people in Prayagraj earlier this evening.



#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/T7HW3aD6wn — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Later in the day, Katrina Kaif performed aarti at the ghat. She was joined by Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, along with actor Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Banerjee and Rasha Thadani, perform 'Aarti' at the Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/72ILysQ9dE — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

In conversation with ANI, Katrina Kaif talked about her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The actress said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here"

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Katrina Kaif reaches Prayagraj to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela.



She says "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my… pic.twitter.com/eV3vdkI36R — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Earlier, Parmarth Niketan, an ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, shared a series of pictures from Katrina Kaif's visit, on X.

The note read, "Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots."

✨ Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh ✨

Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. ???? Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. ????#Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/FBdSX1Sxtj — Parmarth Niketan (@ParmarthNiketan) February 24, 2025

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi.