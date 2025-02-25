Advertisement

Katrina Kaif Performs Aarti And Distributes Prasad To Fans At Maha Kumbh

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif Performs <i>Aarti</i> And Distributes <i>Prasad</i> To Fans At Maha Kumbh
X/ Golden Kay
New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif is the latest one to join the bandwagon of celebrities who have visited the Maha Kumbh this year. The actress visited Prayagraj with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on X, Katrina Kaif was offering prayers and seen taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. 

In the next clip,  Katrina Kaif was seen talking to Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, Katrina was seen distributing prasad to the devotees with a long ladel. 

Later in the day, Katrina Kaif performed aarti at the ghat. She was joined by Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee. 

In conversation with ANI, Katrina Kaif talked about her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The actress said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here"

Earlier, Parmarth Niketan, an ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, shared a series of pictures from Katrina Kaif's visit, on X. 

The note read, "Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots." 

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. 

Katrina Kaif, Maha Kumbh 2025, Entertainment
