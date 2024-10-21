Advertisement

Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif With Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal In Picture-Perfect Moments

One of the photos also shows the entire family including Katrina posing alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sunny, Sham Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif With Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal In Picture-Perfect Moments
Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)
New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Sunday. The post features picture-perfect moments with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. In the first picture, Veena Kaushal is seen giving her blessings to the actress. In another picture, she is seen caressing Katrina's face. One of the photos also shows the entire family including Katrina posing alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sunny, Sham Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. Dressed in a pink saree, the actress completed her look with sindoor and mangalsutra. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth."

ICYDK: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. During the Bad Newz trailer launch event in August, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy rumours. Reacting to this, he said, "Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news (Whenever there will be good news, I'll share it with you all. Whenever the time is right, we won't shy about announcing the news)."

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Katrina Kaif, Karwa Chauth 2024, Katrina Kaif And Mother-in-law Veena Kaushal
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra Redefines Festive Fashion In A Tracksuit. Bonus - Nick Jonas
Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif With Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal In Picture-Perfect Moments
Karwa Chauth 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das Kirtan In Mumbai
Next Article
Karwa Chauth 2024: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das Kirtan In Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com