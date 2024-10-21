Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif With Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal In Picture-Perfect Moments

Katrina Kaif shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Sunday. The post features picture-perfect moments with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. In the first picture, Veena Kaushal is seen giving her blessings to the actress. In another picture, she is seen caressing Katrina's face. One of the photos also shows the entire family including Katrina posing alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sunny, Sham Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. Dressed in a pink saree, the actress completed her look with sindoor and mangalsutra. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth."

ICYDK: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. During the Bad Newz trailer launch event in August, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy rumours. Reacting to this, he said, "Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news (Whenever there will be good news, I'll share it with you all. Whenever the time is right, we won't shy about announcing the news)."

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.