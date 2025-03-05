Neil Nitin Mukesh Recalls Tiff With Katrina Kaif From <i>New York</i> Shoot: "Heard She Had An Issue With My Complexion"

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about a lesser-known chapter from New York shooting days in an interview with Filmygyan. Neil Nitin Mukesh revealed he didn't get along with co-star Katrina Kaif initially. Neil shared Katrina had an issue with his "complexion", causing tension during the initial days of shoot.

"When we met on the first day, we became enemies. We were shooting our first scene together, and we kept fighting. She kept cutting me off. I kept asking what the problem was," Neil Nitin Mukesh told the portal.

"Phir maaloom pada ki mere rang se kuch unko problem thi (I heard that she had an issue with my complexion)," shared Neil Nitin Mukesh. Then I heard she had an issue with how I played my character. She kept doing this and I became angry as I had already worked on an intense film," added the actor.

New York, directed by Kabir Khan, revolves around the terror attack of 9/11 and how this incident changes the inter-personal equation of three friends (played by John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh).

During the same interview, Neil Nitin Mukesh revealed that he became a friend of Katrina Kaif later on. He also shared how Katrina and her team took care of him when he fell sick during the shoot of New York.

Speaking of the professional front, Neil is currently seen in Hisaab Barabar, streaming on Zee5. The film also stars R Madhavan.

Katrina Kaif grabbed headlines as she took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, this year.