Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Holi Dipping In Family Love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a celebrity couple that truly believe in the happy family vibes when it comes to their celebrations, festivals and beyond. The Bollywood power couple makes sure to stick together through thick and thin, be it on vacations, flights or to bring in the festivities.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif In An Ice Blue Lehenga Is Serving The Right Kind Of Stylish Bridesmaid Goals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal prove that it is all about loving your family at the end of the day. The loved-up duo was seen celebrating Holi 2025 at their Mumbai residence surrounded by their family, lots of love and splashes of bright colours and more. This year around too, they celebrated the festival of colours by having their parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, along with Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal.

The good old family vibes were kicking in just right as they threw gulaal in the air, wished their fans and followers a happy Holi, smiled for happy family selfies and even a footfie with bright colours spread all over to make the environment as festive and cheerful as it can be. All this love and warmth on a festive ocassion brings is the stuff of a quintessential Karan Johar's one big happy family movie.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Holi 2025 celebrations were the sweetest thing on the internet.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Princess In A Beautiful Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga