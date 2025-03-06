Katrina Kaif On Self-Criticism: "Reminding Myself To Be Kinder"

Katrina Kaif has always been open about self-love, body inclusivity, and unrealistic beauty standards. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the actress opened up about her life hurdles, self-love, and much more.

The star talked about self-love, acceptance, and generosity that she strives to bring to every aspect of her life. Having struggled with critical self-talk, the star entrepreneur is embracing a journey of healing and acceptance. "I'd often look in the mirror and think, Oh my god, my face looks chubby today," she said. "But someone else might see you and think you look fantastic. That self-criticism is what I am working on—reminding myself to be kinder."

When asked how important fitness is to her when it comes to self-care, she stated, "I feel better about myself physically and mentally when I'm fit, doing my yoga and cardio. No one but I can make myself feel better, except for my husband sometimes. He gives me a lot of love and appreciation. I think that's an important aspect of learning—to accept or understand unconditional love."

Talking further, she also revealed what advice she would like to give her 13-year-old self. She said, "There's so much I could imbibe from my younger self. Looking back, I was 18 in such a massive industry with absolutely no connections. I was extremely naive and innocent, but I had so much belief. And you know what I didn't have? Fear. I wasn't perplexed by nagging doubts. The absence of fear and judgement was freeing. I think that is something I would take back from my younger self. Lastly, the actress also revealed some of the wellness rituals she follows that help her stay grounded. "I am big on self-care. Meditation, pranayama, and reading are very important to me. I have an overactive mind that I need to keep in check. We live in a country that has the most powerful tools we can have anywhere in the world: the principles of yoga and pranayama. We are incredibly fortunate to have this at our fingertips."

