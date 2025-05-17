Advertisement

Katrina Kaif Sets Relationship Goals, Wishes Her Husband "Happy Vicky Day"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent the latter's 37th birthday in a rather cuddly manner

Katrina Kaif Sets Relationship Goals, Wishes Her Husband "Happy Vicky Day"
Katrina Kaif brings in Vicky Kaushal's birthday by wrapping him in her warm embrace

Katrina Kaif made sure to serve relationship goals as she lovingly wished her husband, Vicky Kaushal on his 37th birthday. In an Instagram post that Katrina recently shared, the Bollywood power couple can be seen wrapped in the warmth of each other's embrace while smiling ear-to-ear. The Tiger 3 actress captioned the post, "Happy Vicky Day" along cake and love struck emojis that expressed her love and happiness on the occasion.

Katrina Kaif ends up doing the cutest things for her hubby, Vicky Kaushal. This time around too, she brought in his birthday gift wrapped with a hug that was more like a couple's huddle-cuddle. Ever since 41-year-old actress tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, she has proven to be quite the doting daughter-in-law and wife. So much so that she is setting ideal wife standards for the world to see.

All that we can say is that Vicky Kaushal has had quite a loved-up birthday surrounded by the love and warmth of his wife, Katrina Kaif's love. Meanwhile, just like always the couple never missed a beat to set relationship goals with their adorable display of love on social media.

Katrina Kaif sets wifey goals by bring bringing in Vicky Kaushal's birthday wrapped in an adorable hug.

