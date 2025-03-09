Advertisement

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Serve Chic Couple Style In Co-Ordinated Looks

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dish out chic couple goals with a side of style

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Serve Chic Couple Style In Co-Ordinated Looks

Whenever Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to step out, they make sure to make it a fashionable affair.

The couple yet again made sure to treat their fans to their adorable couple moment that came with a side of elegant style.

The couple was spotted stepping out together and their couple fashion game was right on point in well co-ordinated looks. Vicky Kaushal aced a dapper vibe in a chic black suit that came with a crisp black shirt paired with a double-breast blazer and black pants.

Katrina Kaif complemented him as she opted for a soft look and a princess like aesthetic. Katrina looked ethereal in a power-pink gown that was etched with just the right kind of feminine elements. The strapless number came with a beautiful neckline and a dramatic yet complementing rosette pattern that added an extra edge to her look. 

For makeup, the actress opted for a soft glam that came with a fresh, glowy look. Pink tinted lips and open tresses were a fitting choice to complete her look.

