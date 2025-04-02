Katrina Kaif Radiates Moon-Like Glow In A Nude Glam Look With Petal Lips

Katrina Kaif has proven that she is a bona fide beauty Goddess yet again by making our jaws drop to the floor with her latest glam outing. The 41-year-old actress looked like a total stunner in her newest ethnic beauty offering from Eid 2025 celebrations.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Holi Dipping In Family Love

Katrina Kaif looked like a million bucks wearing a pistachio hued salwar kameez that she paired with a mehendi green dupatta to bring in the auspicious occasion of Eid 2025. But what caught our eyes was Katrina's ethnic beauty look that seamlessly matched steps with her sartorial offering the festivities.

The Tiger 3 actress dazzled in a beaming and flawless base achieved with a mix of foundation and bronzing and highlighting drops. This she topped off with arched brows, smokey brown eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a wash of radiant peach blush on her cheeks along with a bronzer and highlight. Last but not the least, Katrina wrapped up the look with a glossy mauve lip colour that added colour back to her pretty face.

Katrina's tresses were styled into a sleek centre-parted open look with her locks left loose to frame her face and meander over her shoulders beautifully.

Katrina Kaif's beaming and beautiful makeup moment is a gift from the beauty heavens.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif In An Ice Blue Lehenga Is Serving The Right Kind Of Stylish Bridesmaid Goals