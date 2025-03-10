Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Princess In A Beautiful Tarun Tahiliani <i>Lehenga</i>

Katrina Kaif is no stranger to making heads turn and her latest appearance at IIFA 2025 was proof enough.

The actress exuded sheer princess vibes in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani number

She looked like a million bucks as she walked through the red carpet at IIFA 2025. In a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani look, the actress exuded sheer elegance and we were left taking notes. Katrina stole the spotlight in a breathtaking lehenga that came with stunning corset details and a mermaid-style fit. The hand-embroidered fish cut lehenga came with intricate tulle details and floral motifs that seemed like a perfect traditional and modern blend.

For makeup, Katrina trusted her signature glam look that consists of dewy base, fresh pink-tinted cheeks and matte lips. Kohl-rimmed eyes with wispy lashes were perfect to balance out the glitzy attire. She left her tresses open in soft curls to complete her overall fit.

