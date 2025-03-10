Advertisement

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Princess In A Beautiful Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga

Katrina Kaif looks dreamy in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Princess In A Beautiful Tarun Tahiliani <i>Lehenga</i>

Katrina Kaif is no stranger to making heads turn and her latest appearance at IIFA 2025 was proof enough. 

The actress exuded sheer princess vibes in a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani number

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Serve Chic Couple Style In Co-Ordinated Looks

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

She looked like a million bucks as she walked through the red carpet at IIFA 2025. In a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani look, the actress exuded sheer elegance and we were left taking notes. Katrina stole the spotlight in a breathtaking lehenga that came with stunning corset details and a mermaid-style fit. The hand-embroidered fish cut lehenga came with intricate tulle details and floral motifs that seemed like a perfect traditional and modern blend.

For makeup, Katrina trusted her signature glam look that consists of dewy base, fresh pink-tinted cheeks and matte lips. Kohl-rimmed eyes with wispy lashes were perfect to balance out the glitzy attire. She left her tresses open in soft curls to complete her overall fit.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif On Self-Criticism: "Reminding Myself To Be Kinder"

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif Style, Katrina Kaif Fashion
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now