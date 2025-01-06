Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif Gets Birthday Wishes From Vicky Kaushal And Sharvari

Happy Birthday, Isabelle Kaif. Katrina Kaif's sister turns 34 today. To make the day extra special, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a heartfelt birthday wish on Instagram Stories.

Vicky Kaushal has posted a beautiful snap of Isabelle Kaif posing against a serene sea. In his sweet caption, he wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Isy! May you have the most joyous year ahead."

Sharvari has also shared a lovely note for Isabelle Kaif. Sharvari – rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother – shared an image on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Sharvari can be seen sharing a warm hug with Isabelle. “Happy Birthday, Isssyyy!! Love you lots!” read the text attached to the post.

On the work front, Isabelle Kaif is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Pulkit Samrat is part of the film. In the teaser on Instagram, Pulkit Samrat, playing Aman Sharma, is seen standing by the train door, peeking outside. Moments later, Isabelle, portraying Noor Jahan, appears in a bridal outfit, running to catch the moving train.

She grabs Pulkit's hand and hops on board, and the two exchange warm smiles, recreating a nostalgic moment from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene.

Pulkit Samrat's voiceover adds depth to the teaser: "Mera vatan Hindustan, jiska maanta hai sanvidhan ki kaale, gore, Hindu, Muslim se koi farak nahi padta. Jab ek insaan dusre insaan se mohabbat karta hai toh usey haqq hai ki vo uske saath apni zindagi bitaye. Aur yeh adhikar deta hai mujhe mera sanvidhan. [My homeland is India, whose constitution believes there is no difference between black or white, Hindu or Muslim. When one person loves another, they have the right to spend their life together. And this right is given to me by my constitution.]”

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushamadeed has been produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar and Azaan Ali under the banners of Azaan Entertainment and Surbhi Entertainment.