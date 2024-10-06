<i>Suswagatam Khushamadeed</i> Teaser: All Eyes On Pulkit Samrat And Isabelle Kaif

Advertisement

Suswagatam Khushamadeed Teaser: All Eyes On Pulkit Samrat And Isabelle Kaif

Suswagatam Khushamadeed has been directed by Dhiraj Kumar

A still from the teaser. (Courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film marks the acting debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. On Saturday, Pulkit dropped the teaser of the movie on Instagram. The video opens at the Agra railway station, showing a train travelling from Delhi to Agra. Pulkit, playing the role of Aman Sharma, is seen standing on the train and peeking out through the door. Soon, Isabelle Kaif, who portrays Noor Jahan, appears in a bridal outfit, running to catch the train. She grabs Pulkit's hand and hops on board. They exchange smiles as they look at each other, creating a heartwarming moment. We must admit – the way Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's famous Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment is absolutely aww-dorable.

We can also hear Pulkit Samrat's voice in the background. He says, "Mera vatan Hindustan, jiska maanta hai sanvidhan ki kaale, gore, Hindu, Muslim se koi farak nahi padta. Jab ek insaan dusre insaan se mohabbat karta hai toh usey haqq hai ki vo uske saath apni zindagi bitaye. Aur yeh adhikar deta hai mujhe mera sanvidhan. [My homeland is India, whose constitution believes that there is no difference between black or white, Hindu or Muslim. When one person loves another, they have the right to spend their life together. And this right is given to me by my constitution.]"

In the caption, Pulkit Samrat wrote, “With lots of gratitude, presenting the teaser of #SuswagatamKhushamadeed ! Aman aur Noor ki more than a love story ;) Trailer out soon. Movie out on 22nd November, at a theatre near you.”

Reacting to the post, director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Isa Bella,” and dropped hearts. Singer Armaan Malik also shared red hearts.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed has been directed by Dhiraj Kumar. The movie has been bankrolled by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar and Azaan Ali under their banners Azaan Entertainment and Surbhi Entertainment.

