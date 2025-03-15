Kriti Kharbanda Shares A Heartfelt Post With Pulkit Samrat On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15, 2024. Pulkit and Kriti initially met on the sets of the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They started dating in 2019. Their love blossomed further when they were shooting for Pagalpanti.

Today, as they complete one year of marriage, Kriti Kharbanda shared a post on Instagram. It was a video with a collection of beautiful pictures of the two from their wedding festivities.

She captioned the post, "Our wedding was emo, but life since then has been nothing short of a party! Happy 1 to Us!"

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding ceremony took place in Manesar, Haryana. Kriti looked beautiful in a pink sequined lehenga, while Pulkit had opted for a mint green sherwani.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Rana Naidu 2. She will also be seen with Sunny Singh in Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta.

Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey. Her other notable films include Taish (2020), Housefull 4 (2019), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017).

Her hit film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana with Rajkummar Rao was also re-released in theatres on March 7, 2025. The film has a loyal fanbase for its simple storyline with some hilarious performances put up by the lead pair. Both Rajkummar and Kriti took to their Instagram to share the happy news.

As for Pulkit, he will next be seen in a sports action drama titled Glory, where he will essay the character of a powerful boxer.