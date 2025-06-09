Kriti Kharbanda Is Feeling Pretty In Pink And We Can't Agree More

Kriti Kharbanda knows how to whip up a fashion storm. Dresses to denims - she can rock both styles with her signature flair. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor dished out pretty Barbiecore vibes and we are loving it.

Kriti Kharbanda picked out a baby pink gown from the designer label Revolve. Stylists Mohit Rai and Chintan Shah helped Kriti bring out her true-blue Barbie vibe. The dreamy number came with broad straps and gathered detailing. The deep-scooped neckline added some oomph to the fit. Don't know about you, but we think the cut-out pattern in the middle is the X factor. The frill details add a fresh definition to the gown.

For makeup, Kriti Kharbanda opted for contour and blush with some drops of highlighter to add some shimmer. The no-eye make-up look was a daring move. And we think she has nailed it with some powder eyeshadow in a matching pastel pink shade. Glossy crimson lips served as a bright pop of colour to her clear complexion.

Kriti Kharbanda complemented her ensemble with golden jewellery, comprising of double-layered hoops and statement rings. She left her brunette tresses half tied with a few strands left open.

In another look, Kriti Kharbanda embraced chicness in a polka-dot midi dress. Multiple black prints dominated the white base. Cinched at the waist, the outfit helped Kriti showcase her svelte frame. Her OOTD was minimal but ran high on the edgy aesthetics. Subtle ribbed details contributed to the drama.

The actor complemented her modern belle avatar with barely-there jewellery. She opted for a pair of spiral bronze and silver hoops, alongside a contemporary silver ring. Kriti skipped wearing any necklace and proved that understated accessories never go out of style.

For makeup, she went with a bronzed glow, dabbing just enough contour and blush to highlight her cheeks. A hint of shimmer was all she needed to deliver an extra dose of shine. Peach-tinted lips and wispy mascara-coated lashes sealed her beauty game. Kriti tied her look together with pin-straight open hair.