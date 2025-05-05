Kriti Kharbanda Serves Major Minimal Beauty Goals In Brown Lips And Flushed Cheeks

It's just Kriti Kharbanda's world, and we are living it. The actress is on a mission to impress the fashion police with her back-to-back stylish looks. The star looked like a million bucks in her latest subtle makeup look, and we are in love with her style.

Recently, Kriti turned on the heat with her latest drop on Instagram, looking stunning as ever in white attire. But what grabbed our attention was her subtle no-makeup-makeup look. In the pictures, we can see Kriti posing candidly. Her look featured a white off-shoulder dress.

For her makeup, she kept it minimal with her signature look. With seamless base, lots of blush and highlighter, arched brows, mascara on the lashes, contoured cheeks and nose, and brown nude lips topped with gloss for the extra shine, the star looked beautiful as ever.

She completed her look by letting her hair cascade down her shoulder, looking beautiful as ever.