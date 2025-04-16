Kriti Kharbanda Serves Major Summer Fashion Goals In A Blue Flowy Dress

Kriti Kharbanda's fashion game is making waves these days. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress is keeping it simple yet fashionable. Known for her impeccable style, Kriti's latest pick is another inspiration on how to wear your beach outfits just right. The star posted a series of pictures in a chic blue dress that looked just fine on her.

In the pictures, we can see her donning a beautiful blue flowy dress. The dress featured a V-neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The triangle cut-out at the bodice added more charm to her subtle look. Her dress also came with a backless criss-cross design, making it an ideal summer pick. The star further elevated her look by accessorising it with a pair of diamond studs and a diamond ring.

For her makeup, the star went with her signature glam with a seamless base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, neatly done brows, mascara on the lashes, nude eyelids and soft pink lipstick. With her middle-parted soft waves all open, the star looked as beautiful as ever.