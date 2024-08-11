Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan To NDTV On <i>Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge</i> Memories In Switzerland At The Locarno Film Festival: "Send Me Pictures... It's Been So Long..."

Shah Rukh Khan has made India proud once again. The megastar has become the first-ever Indian to receive the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival. The actor jetted off to Switzerland to receive the honour at the 77th edition of the film festival. Yes, the same country where he shot his iconic films like Darr and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. During the festival, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao. Reflecting on his experience in the picturesque location, he said, "It is very nice. Little hot here compared to when I am here. Normally, it is very cool and nice.”

When asked about his fondest memory in Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced, “Having come here, working with Mr. Yash Chopra, and all that we did—it was really nice. We started here in the late '90s…(It) was a big thing to come to Switzerland. And then now, when I come so many years later, people remember those films.”

Do we need to mention about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's killer chemistry in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the song sequences? When Abira Dhar Rao said that she has planned to visit all the spots where DDLJ was filmed to recreate those iconic moments, SRK replied, "Send me pictures from there. It has been so long. I don't remember them. So, send me pictures."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared that he is “very happy” to be at the Locarno Film Festival. He said, “I love the cosiness of this place, the dignity with which they do the award functions, I am very happy to be here.”

Ahead of the award ceremony, the Locarno Film Festival shared a black-and-white picture of Shah Rukh Khan in their official Instagram page. The image captured the actor dressed in a black blazer and matching trousers. A wristwatch and a pendant necklace completed his look. The text attached to the snap read, "Shah Rukh Khan has arrived at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival to accept the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism. As soon as he arrived, Pardo sat down with Shah Rukh Khan for a unique photoshoot."

Established in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the world's oldest annual film festivals. This year, it will screen 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies.