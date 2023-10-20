DDLJ At 28: Kajol Still Wears Green But 'Maybe Not Same Shade'

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: Kajol)

Attention, folks. Leave everything and rush straight to Kajol's Instagram timeline. The actress is celebrating the 28th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with a special post. On Friday, Kajol shared a series of pictures and a video that definitely needs your attention. The clip was taken from DDLJ's iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. It shows on-screen Simran in her embellished green lehenga and then transitions to a present-day Kajol in a gorgeous lemon green saree. In the caption, Kajol wrote, “Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade... 28 years later DDLJ belongs to you guys…” Kajol also shared a picture of the iconic Swiss cow bell from the film with autographs of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aditya Chopra. The last pic featured Simran's stunning green lehenga, displayed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Kajol's note added, “All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shout out to all of you.” Kajol's latest Instagram entry received big love from her industry friends. Ali Fazal, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, and Drishyam star Ishita Dutta dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Released on October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The film, which marked Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, truly stood the test of time. It won't be wrong to call the film legendary, as it is the longest-running film in theatres in the history of Hindi cinema. From its gripping dialogues to its euphoric romantic numbers, DDLJ surely made a special place in everyone's hearts.

To mark the special occasion, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films also shared a post. Dropping a series of stills from the film, the caption read, “It's been 28 years and this movie still lives in our hearts and minds, rent-free!”

Apart from SRK and Kajol, DDLJ also features Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Karan Johar, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi.