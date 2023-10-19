Kajol's Birthday Wish For Sunny Deol Is Everything: 'May The Strong Man In You Always Be Undefeated'

Kajol shared this image. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol sent an adorable birthday wish for Sunny Deol on his 66th birthday. Kajol shared an image with husband Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol, which was taken at the success bash of Gadar 2. Kajol wrote a heartfelt caption which caught our attention. The caption read, "Happy Birthday Sunny Deol. May the strong man in you always be undefeated." Sunny Deol tasted super success with Gadar 2. He threw a lavish party to celebrate the success. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and the big names from Bollywood were in attendance.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday with two sons in front of media. In a couple of pics, Sunny Deol can be spotted in a white shirt and a green fedora hat, doing Bhangra before cutting the cake. The actor is joined by his sons Karan and Rajveer, who can be seen feeding cake to their dad. In another set of pictures, the Damini star can also be spotted embracing his sons and planting a kiss on their cheeks. Take a look at the video here:

Sunny Deol also received adorable wishes from his sons Karan and Rajveer, brother Bobby Deol. In the post shared by Bobby, the Deol brothers can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The third shot features Bobby and Sunny Deol hugging. "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday," Bobby Deol captioned the post. Take a look:

This is how Karan wished his father. He wrote, "Happiest Birthday Dad! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness." Take a look:

On the work front, Sunny Deol started the year with a bang. He featured in Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film emerged as a big hit at the box office. He will next be seen in a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.