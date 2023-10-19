Viral: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Collaborate For An Ad

Alia, Ranbir and SRK in a still from the ad.(courtesy: SRKUniverse)

The multiverse of of Student Of The Year's Shanaya, Jawan's Azad and Murphy "Barfi" Johnson from Barfi! just got real. Three of the biggest Bollywood stars - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated for an advert for a steel brand and it is going viral. The video's set up is similar to that of the famous Mumbai metro hijacking scene from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Expect many movie references including "Shivaaaa... " (from Brahmastra), Barfi's mime and SRK channeling his Azad from Jawan once again.

Check out the viral ad here:

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His film Jawan is a blockbuster.

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She recently received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi earlier this week.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, which performed well at the box office. His next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.