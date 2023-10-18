National Awards: Ranbir Kapoor Asks Photographers To Be Careful As They Surround Waheeda Rehman. Viral Video Inside

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: deepjaiswal007)

Ranbir Kapoor was his wife Alia Bhatt's plus-one at the National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening. Besides performing husband duties and clicking pictures of Alia Bhatt on stage with her prize, the animal star was also seen standing up for film veteran Waheeda Rehman, who was seen being hounded by photographers in one inside video from the event. It so happened that at the event, the Brahmastra couple was seated in the second row with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman seated in the row just in front of them. In a video shared on social media, the photographers could be seen surrounding the veteran actress, making her feel visibly uncomfortable. Just at that moment, Ranbir Kapoor was seen getting up from his seat and asking the photographers to be careful.

Take a look at the video below:

In another viral video from the ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun are seen sharing a warm hug. Later, Ranbir Kapoor is seen shaking hands with the Pushpa star and congratulating him for his big win.

Check out the viral video here:

Best proud moment for Alia mam

Hug of allu arjun sir so lucky Alia mam

💓🥰💓🥰💓🥰💓🥰🎊🥰🎊🎇🎇🎇🪅🎇#AlluArjun#AlluArjun𓃵#Pushpa2TheRule#NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/5USzj2aQDe — Ratan Mondal (@RatanMo40278303) October 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt received her first National Award at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. When Alia Bhatt was receiving the award, Ranbir Kapoor was seen capturing the big moment on his phone.

See Ranbir Kapoor performing his husband duties with ease:

On her Instagram profile, Alia also posted a happy selfie with Ranbir by her side. In another click, Ranbir Kapoor is seen standing next to Alia as they walk together. "A photo, a moment, a memory for life," Alia Bhatt captioned the post.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.