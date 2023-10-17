National Awards: Alia Bhatt On Wearing Her Wedding Saree To The Event - 'What's Special Once Can Be...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt

National Awardee Alia Bhatt was a vision to behold at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, that was held in Delhi on Tuesday. What made her OOTD special was however the fact that she wore her wedding saree to receive her National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. As fans wondered why the actress repeated an outfit, Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday evening, wrote a note, revealing her thought behind wearing her wedding saree. Sharing a picture of herself from the event , Alia Bhatt wrote, "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes....that outfit is already right there. What's special once can be special again. And again."

Meanwhile, a few hours after the ceremony ended, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to some lovely pictures and video from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, we can see her pose with her fellow National Awardees Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun. In another, she can be seen smiling widely ina a selfie with her husband Ranbir Kapoor as she shows off her prize. Alia Bhatt kept the caption simple. she wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life."

Alia's post received big love from her industry friends. Dia Mirza wrote, "So so so happy and proud," while Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations."

Ranbir Kapoor was wife Alia Bhatt's plus-one at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi today. Alia was awarded for her performance as a real-life sex worker turned political activist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was presented with the Silver Lotus and a certificate by President Murmu. As Alia posed with President Murmu, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was spotted capturing the moment on his phone.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had two big releases this year – Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She recently began work on her new film Jigra.