Kareena Kapoor And Natasha Poonawalla In Gstaad. Cue - What A Wonderful World

Kareena Kapoor with Natasha Poonawalla. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla's recent Instagram entry deserves your special attention. The businessperson has just shared a series of throwback pictures from her New Year holiday which she took with her kids and BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor. The photo shows that they all jetted off to the snowy wonderland of Gstaad, Switzerland to welcome the year. The first frame captures Kareena taking a selfie with her signature pout while Natasha smiles beside her. Following that, there's a photo of the duo posing against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains. Then, there's an image of Natasha's kids Cyrus and Darius Poonawalla, looking ready to take part in some winter activities. Additionally, there are snapshots of Natasha posing with her kids, Kareena and Natasha serving some on-point vacation fashion goals, and sampling some tempting Swiss dishes. Captioning the post, Natasha wrote, “Out... Gstaa-n-D- ing!”

As soon as Natasha Poonawalla dropped these photos, Kareena Kapoor couldn't help but share her reaction in the comment section. She wrote, "Crying [crying face emoji] missing it so much [red heart emoji.]”

About a month ago, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from the same Switzerland vacation on her Instagram Stories. The actress treated her social media fans and followers to some picturesque shots from her holiday in the snow-capped Alps. In one picture, we can see Kareena staring out of her window. She captioned it writing, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." In the second image, Kareena gave us a glimpse of the surroundings, with the text, "Find your light." The third picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing with Poonawalla. The text attached to her post read, "This is how we keep warm in the snow." Read all about it here.

Before that, Kareena Kapoor hosted a dinner party at her Mumbai residence for close friends. In addition to Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, director Karan Johar, and Mallika Bhatt were also among the attendees. However, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who was occupied with travel at the time, was MIA from the get-together. Inside glimpses were shared as well. Kareena posted a picture of KJo on her Instagram stories, captioning it, "Rocky in the house." Sharing a blurry yet delightful picture with Malaika, Kareena wrote, "Kaftan girls for life." Additionally, she posted a picture with Amrita Arora and captioned it, "It's called forever." Full story here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, The Crew and The Buckingham Murders.