Inside Kareena Kapoor's Holiday Diaries With Friend Natasha Poonawalla

(courtesy: Kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor is living her best life in Switzerland and her Instagram stories stand as proof. On Thursday, the Udta Punjab actress treated her social media fans and followers to some picturesque shots from her holiday in the snow-capped Alps. In one picture, we can see Kareena staring out her window. She captioned the image as, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." In the second image, she gave us a glimpse of the surrounding. Below the picture, she wrote, "find your light." The third picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing with her friend Natasha Poonawalla." She captioned the picture as "this is how we keep warm in the snow."

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor shared an in-flight picture of baby Jeh sharing out the window. She captioned the photo, “Baby in the Alps.”

The Heroine star has been a regular visitor to Gstaad in the Swiss Alps for her annual retreats with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, ever since their marriage in 2012. Earlier, she treated fans to stunning images of Saif and their elder son, Taimur, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, creating memories during their London festivities.

Recently Kareena Kapoor sent a special video message for Karan Johar's new guests, her husband Saif Ali Khan and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. In the video, Kareena Kapoor was seen recalling the time she first saw Saif in Ladakh. She said, "My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like who is that guy who is sitting on top of a vanity van? And they were like it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like my God, that's Saif. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh.