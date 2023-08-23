Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's House Party With Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla And Others

Kareena Kapoor with Malaika and Kjo.(courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Even Tuesdays can be fun when you are friends with Kareena Kapoor. The actress hosted a get-together at her Mumbai residence that was attended by a bunch of close friends, including best friend Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika, filmmaker Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhatt. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who is busy travelling, was MIA from the dinner. We got a glimpse of the inside pictures too. Kareena posted a picture of KJo on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Rocky in the house." Posting a blurry albeit lovely picture with Malaika, Kareena wrote, "Kaftan girls for life." She also posted a picture with Amrita Arora and wrote, "It's called forever."

See the pictures posted by Kareena Kapoor:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also shared pictures from last night. "Smiles and pouts forever," she wrote posting a picture with Kareena.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

"Too much talent and love," she wrote for a picture of Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Karan Johar pictured at Kareena Kapoor's house

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

Malaika Arora recently featured in the reality series based on her life titled Moving In With Malaika. A former model and VJ, Malaika is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.