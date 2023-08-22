Chup Chup Ke Co-Stars Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia Spotted At Airport. A Pap Asked The Obvious Question

Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia at airport

Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia were pictured at the Mumbai airport together on Monday. The two actors were dressed in their casual best. Kareena wore a white salwar with blue designs over it. She added a dash of glamour with her black shades. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia wore track pants and teamed it up with a black tank top and a shrug. The two actors were in a chatty mood and they shared a laugh together. Seeing them together, the paparazzi had a few queries. In the video, we can see a paparazzo asking Neha, "Ma'am, is Chup Chup Ke 2 happening? Is there any plan of Chup Chup Ke 2?" Neha smiles at the question but she doesn't give a clear answer to the question. Before heading towards her car, Kareena Kapoor hugs Neha.

See the pictures of Kareena and Neha here:

For the context, Chup Chup Ke is a comedy, directed by Priyadarshan. Released in 2006, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Punjabi House.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday last week. She dropped a photo with Saif where both of them can be seen chilling by a poolside. In the caption, she wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

Take a look at the post here:

Neha Dhupia shared an appreciation post for Ghoomer, in which her husband Angad Bedi acted, as well. Sharing an inside video, Neha wrote in the caption, "We watched #ghoomer last evening ... @rbalki no one could have told this story better than you with humour and inspiration both in abundance ... @bachchan you are funny as you are vulnerable so amazing yo see you like this , @saiyami no one could have played Anina better than you ... what a glorious performance the entire cast was incredible @azmishabana18 you are unmatched in the "match" and in the match of acting and @angadbedi how beautiful and selfless are you both on and off screen ... everyone needs a Jeet in their lives , im jus lucky to have mine. And for the rest of us .. we tried the #ghoomar after watching it ... I promise you, you will too!"

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Neha Dhupia in A Thursday.