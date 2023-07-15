Malaika Arora's Baku Album Just Keeps Getting Better And Better

Image was shared by Malaika Arora. (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Another day, another photo dump from Malaika Arora's Baku vacation. The actress is having a blast in Azerbaijan's capital and commercial hub, Baku, with her friends. Now, Malaika wants us to take a look at her “magical day” at Yanar Dag. The opening frame features the actress dressed in an all-white ensemble. From their binge-eating session to Malaika chilling with her travel mates, the album is everything nice, sugar, and spice. Along with the pictures and videos, Malaika wrote, “A truly surreal and magical day spent in Baku”. For the hashtags, she added, “ making memories,” “travel buddies” and “ma gurls [My girls].”

Sharing a picture from her travel album on Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora wrote, “Such a beautiful experience.”

Malaika Arora also channelled her inner Barbie on the trip. She shared a photo of herself in a pink co-ord set and wrote, “Barbie Arora” in the hashtag.

A look at the delicious spread enjoyed by Malaika Arora and her friends.

This picture of the “magical dawn” has made our day. Agree?

Before this, Malaika Arora allowed us to take a look at the “Day 1 Baku photo dump”. From arriving at the city to ruling the streets in the most fashionable way possible, Malaika had a “perfect day.” For the caption, she didn't waste much time and simply wrote, “Day 1 #baku photo dump ….. my kinda perfect day.”

Malaika Arora's love for travel is no longer a secret. Earlier this year, the actress went to Europe with her beau, actor Arjun Kapoor. Their holiday dump screamed love from miles away. From dinner dates to love-up selfies, Malaika declared that she is “all warm and cozy” when she is around Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Moving In With Malaika.