Malaika Arora's 'Kinda Perfect Day' In Baku: Food, Fun And More

Image Instagrammed by Malaika Arora. (Courtesy:Malaika Arora)

Good food, good mood and the company of girl gang summed up Malaika Arora's day one from Baku Diary. The actor shared a bunch of photos from her recent trip to Baku, the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, on her Instagram profile. Malaika Arora was joined by her girl gang over there but there's a twist to it. This time Malaika was not joined by her famous girl gang comprising her sister Amrita Arora and besties Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Among Malaika's travel mates, model-actor Aditi Govitrikar can be spotted. Malaika Arora posted a picture with Aditi where both of them sharing a good laugh.

Let's flip through the other pages of Malaika's travel diary. The first frame shows Malaika Arora, in her usual glamorous charm. The actor posed with her trolley bags, probably in front of the airport at Baku and this frame will surely set your mood to see more of her travel diary. From a swanky car to skyscraper, from delicious local food to a glass of drink- all of them made their way to Malaika's Instagram entry. The actor dropped a picture of an old black telephone set as the last pic of the bunch, adding a vintage charm to the album. Malaika wrote in the caption, "Day 1 #baku photo dump ..... my kinda perfect day..." Malaika Arora added the hashtags of #sightseeing #food #shopping.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika shared snaps from Baku on her Instagram stories as well. Malaika Arora captioned a frame with her travel mates, "framed forever #baku"

In another frame, Malaika looks breathtakingly beautiful at Atashgah Zoroastrian Fire Temple. She wrote in the caption, "Such a beautiful experience."

There's more to it. Dressed in a pink dress and teaming it up with a black hat, Malaika posted a picture of herself. She added the hashtag #barbiearora #baku

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to son Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Moving In With Malaika. In the series, the actor addressed her personal and professional concerns in a light-hearted manner.