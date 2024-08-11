Locarno Film Festival 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honoured With The Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Locarno, Switzerland. The actor, who is attending this year's Locarno Film Festival, has been honoured with a special award. SRK is presented with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Ahead of the award ceremony, the official Instagram handle of Locarno Film Festival shared a glimpse of the actor as he checked into Switzerland. The snapshot showcases SRK dressed in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers. He completed his look with a stylish wristwatch and a pendant necklace.

The caption read, "Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) has arrived at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival to accept the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism. As soon as he arrived, Pardo sat down with Shah Rukh Khan for a unique photoshoot."

ICYDK: According to news agency AFP, the festival's artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, praised the actor, saying, "The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself."

For the unversed, the Locarno Film Festival, established in 1946, is one of the world's oldest annual film festivals, with a focus on auteur cinema. The 77th edition of the festival will showcase 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies.

Shah Rukh Khan made an impressive comeback in 2023. He starred in the blockbuster hit Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Following that, he appeared in Atlee's critically and commercially acclaimed film Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. He concluded the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to appear in a film titled King. In a viral clip of him congratulating Santosh Sivan for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed a script for King placed on the table next to the actor.