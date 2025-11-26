Oscars 2026: <i>Mahavatar Narsimha</i> Enters The Best Animated Feature Race With <i>Kpop Demon Hunters</i> And <i>Zootopia 2</i>

India's ambitious mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has taken a major leap on the global stage, earning a spot among the 35 eligible titles in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 16, 2026.

The film's inclusion places India in strong contention for what could be its first-ever animated feature nomination at the Oscars. The final shortlist of nominees will be announced on December 16.

The Academy confirmed the lineup with an official statement, "Thirty-five features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfil that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process."

A Strong Global Line-Up

Mahavatar Narsimha finds itself in a high-profile company, competing with major international titles such as Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters, DreamWorks' The Bad Guys 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and Disney-Pixar's upcoming release Elio.

Interestingly, China's heavily anticipated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 did not appear on the eligibility list, making this year's race even more unpredictable.

The film earned its spot by meeting the Academy's qualifying norms, which require a minimum seven-day commercial run in the United States, with at least three screenings per day, including one between 6 pm and 10 pm. Additionally, eligible films must run for more than 40 minutes and ensure at least 75 per cent of the project is animated.

A Mythological Success Story

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha narrates the compelling tale of Vishnu's incarnations Varaha and Narasimha. Released in July in both 2D and 3D formats, the film quickly became one of the year's biggest hits before landing on Netflix.

It also marks the first chapter in a planned seven-part cinematic universe exploring Vishnu's avatars. The next instalment, Mahavatar Parshuram, centred on the deity's sixth incarnation, is slated for release in 2027.

ALSO READ: From Narsimha To Kalki: Hombale Films Announce Grand Mahavatar Cinematic Universe