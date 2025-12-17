If <i>Homebound</i> Won An Oscar, How Would Ishaan Khatter React? What Actor Told NDTV

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Ishaan revealed how he would react if Homebound won an Oscar.



Ishaan Khatter Talks About Homebound

He told us at the NDTV World Summit 2025 session titled Ishaan Khatter: Fierce, Fearless, Free, "I have an aching suspicion that I might throw my jacket and run into a wall."

Further, sharing the reactions the film received at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Ishaan said, "This is a film that is extremely special to me, and at the risk of sounding shameless, I'm thankful to everyone who has championed it. It's a rare kind of film, very humane, and I'm very proud of it. It's been surreal, a milestone to be sitting in an audience like that at Cannes - it's overwhelming, understandably; time was warped for me; it was all very surreal."

The film was screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Homebound also went to the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Ishaan also shed light on his character Shoib and said, "The only point of access was understanding the emotional strife. It is a character that's quite at a distance from me. We're actors - 0.1% of the country - and this is a character that makes up 80% of our country, but we barely see them in cinema. We had to walk towards the character. Neeraj Ghaywan, the director, made it very clear to us: craft is not just what I want; we need you to become the character."

About Oscars Shortlist

Homebound is among the films competing for a place in the Best International Feature Film category, joining a wide range of global entries.

Other films on the shortlist include Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Iraq's The President's Cake, Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That's Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korea's No Other Choice, Spain's Sirat, Switzerland's Late Shift, Taiwan's Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

