Natalie Portman Calls Out Oscars 2026 Over Women Filmmakers Snub: 'The Exclusion Becomes Even More Apparent'

Natalie Portman has raised concerns about the lack of recognition for women filmmakers at the Oscars 2026, questioning the Academy Awards' selection process during an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

What's Happening

Speaking at a press conference for her new film The Gallerist, which premiered on January 24, the actor-producer addressed the recently announced Oscar nominations and said several films directed by women were overlooked this year.

While Chloe Zhao's Hamnet received eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, Portman suggested that broader representation was missing from the list.

She said the problem begins much earlier than the awards stage, adding that conversations about industry barriers often focus on entry-level access but fail to address how exclusion continues at higher levels of recognition.

According to Portman, many women directors delivered some of the year's strongest films but were not acknowledged during awards season.

She mentioned Sorry Baby, Left-Handed Girl, Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee as projects that, in her view, could have been recognised.

Background

In addition to discussing the Oscars, Portman also addressed a separate issue during the press interaction.

She condemned the actions of ICE authorities following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026.

Portman described the timing as emotionally conflicting, as she was attending her film's premiere while the country was dealing with grief and outrage.

She criticised what she described as the brutality of ICE and said it needed to stop immediately.

The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan, is described as a dark comedy thriller.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Sterling K Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Portman has produced the project alongside Jonathan King, Ash Sarohia, Sophie Mas, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron and Zola Elgart Glassman.

The music has been composed by Andrew Orkin and Joseph Shirley. A theatrical release is planned later in 2026.

Portman's previous credits include Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Black Swan, Thor, Knight of Cups and Song to Song. She will next be seen in Good Sex, a project she is also producing.