Finland Trip, Spa Vouchers: What Is Inside Oscars Gift Bag Worth Rs 3.2 Crore

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026 (March 16 in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As the ceremony approaches, attention has once again turned to a long-standing Oscars tradition - the high-value gift bags handed out to nominees in the top acting and directing categories.

Details

For 24 years, these bags have been curated by Distinctive Assets, a US-based marketing company that prepares the "Everybody Wins" gift bags independently of the Academy. Despite being 'unofficial,' the bags have established a strong association with the Oscars and are now considered an integral part of the award-season excitement. Reuters shared details about the gift bags.

Marketer Lash Fary, who leads the curation, told Reuters that the aim is to acknowledge nominees while giving smaller and emerging brands global visibility. "This is something we do independently of the Academy with the intention of elevating small businesses, female-founded brands, and minority-owned companies, and also because losing sucks," he said.

This year's gift bag is presented inside a small suitcase and includes products worth an estimated $350,000 (Rs 3.2 crore). The items range from skincare and wellness products to food, travel experiences, and lifestyle goods. Companies pay Distinctive Assets to have their products included.

Among them is Rescue Spa, whose founder Danuta Mieloch said the exposure is valuable, noting that each bag contains about $450 worth of her brand's treatments and products.

"I think this is one of the most exciting moments. Coming from Poland 30-something years ago and now being at the Oscars means a lot," she told Reuters.

She added, "I feel like it positions us in a better place. And it aligns with our philosophy. To be nominated requires diligence, a lot of work, and excellence, and I feel like my products are aligned with that."

The range of items in the gift bag stretches from low-cost snacks to a home interior design package that could mean anything from a six-figure full renovation to a smaller room makeover, depending on a nominee's needs, Fary told Reuters.

This year's gift bag - presented as a compact suitcase - also includes five holiday packages, offering nominees trips that span from snow-covered villas in Finland to beach stays in Costa Rica.

Speaking to Reuters, Fary added that he does not always hear directly from the celebrities who receive the bags, but social media posts usually offer sufficient insight.



"Whenever they take a trip and post pictures, or they go in and get the waitlisted Sculpt and Lift facial at Rescue Spa, which one of the nominees already does, that's the best feedback of all," he said.



Also Read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins As Presenter Alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr