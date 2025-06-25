From <i>Narsimha</i> To <i>Kalki</i>: Hombale Films Announce Grand Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

X/GetsCinema
New Delhi:
Known for larger-than-life projects and mega-blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Kantara, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have joined hands and announced their grand franchise, Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.
Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.
What's Happening
- Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have come together to announce their stellar lineup for their new franchise, Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.
- Spanning between 2025-2037, the animated films will chronicle Lord Vishnu's 10 divine avatars.
- The scheduled calendar includes Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025, followed by Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).
- Director Ashwin Kumar shared, "We here at Kleem Productions, along with Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!"
- Producer Shilpaa Dhawan expressed her joy, "The possibilities are endless, and I am pumped to see our stories roar to life on screen! Buckle up for an epic cinematic ride!"
- Hombale Film's official quote read, "At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders. With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series - it is our tribute to India's spiritual legacy."
In A Nutshell
It is a grand move by Hombale Films to announce a project like the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. It features comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences. The team has stated that it is a move forward to ensure that audiences from all generations can engage with the stories they tell.