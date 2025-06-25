From <i>Narsimha</i> To <i>Kalki</i>: Hombale Films Announce Grand Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Known for larger-than-life projects and mega-blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Kantara, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have joined hands and announced their grand franchise, Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

What's Happening

The scheduled calendar includes Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025, followed by Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Director Ashwin Kumar shared, "We here at Kleem Productions, along with Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!"

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan expressed her joy, "The possibilities are endless, and I am pumped to see our stories roar to life on screen! Buckle up for an epic cinematic ride!"

Hombale Film's official quote read, "At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders. With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series - it is our tribute to India's spiritual legacy."

In A Nutshell

It is a grand move by Hombale Films to announce a project like the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. It features comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences. The team has stated that it is a move forward to ensure that audiences from all generations can engage with the stories they tell.



