Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate With Hombale Films, Banner Behind <i>KGF</i> And <i>Kantara</i>

Hrithik Roshan is all set to collaborate with the production banner Hombale Films, for an upcoming Pan-India film.

The production banner, known for backing projects such as the KGF franchise, Salaar, and Kantara, shared the news on Wednesday on its official X handle.

What

Hombale Films made an official announcement on X, which read, "They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins.. #HRITHIKxHOMBALE."

Hrithik said he is looking forward to bringing forth a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.

What Makes This Collaboration Special

The statement released by the production house highlighted the glory that it cherishes, and the films they make that is a celebration on the big screen.

It read, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life."

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films said he is very happy with this collaboration.

"At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless," he added.

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Projects

Hrithik will next be seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025. It is a sequel to War, which released in 2019.

In A Nutshell

