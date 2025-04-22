Watch: Pulkit Samrat's Kashmir Throwback Is A Guide To Your Next Vacation

Pulkit Samrat is a traveller at heart, and his recent throwback post is giving us all the inspiration to take the next flight to the hills. The actor shared an exhilarating glimpse into his Kashmir adventure, offering fans a breathtaking view of the stunning winter wonderland. Pulkit shared a video on Instagram, which featured him making the most of his time in Kashmir. The clip begins with the actor showing a frozen swimming pool to his viewers. Next, he gave us a tour of his hotel room as well as the view out of his room window.

In the distance, we could see picturesque hills, cloudy skies and a rustic setting. Further in the video, the actor is seen strolling in the hotel, enjoying snowfall, playing with the snow and relishing a meal by the fireplace. The side note read, "Kashmir, I wish you were cold enough to freeze time! Have you visited this Heaven on Earth? Snowman banaya kya?"

Last year in November, Pulkit Samrat celebrated his wife Kriti Kharbanda's birthday at a tiger reserve. The couple embarked on a thrilling jungle safari and spotted various wild animals in the jungle. Kriti shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the destination on Instagram. The opening clip featured Kriti and Pulkit posing for the camera as they rode a vehicle. It was followed by a wonderful glimpse of two tigers playfully chasing each other in the dense forest. In the next few slides, we spotted a herd of deer, a tortoise beside a waterbody, peacocks, a crocodile basking under the sun and cranes roaming in the jungle. Take a look:

Pulkit Samrat's travel diaries are worth taking notes from.

