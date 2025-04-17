7 Of The Most Popular Places To Stay In Kashmir

Kashmir, often referred to as "Paradise on Earth," is a popular tourist destination for its breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and rich cultural heritage. Whether you're seeking a luxurious retreat, a cosy boutique hotel, or a traditional houseboat experience, Kashmir offers a plethora of accommodation options to suit every traveller's preference. Here's a curated list of some of the best hotels and resorts to consider for your stay in this enchanting region.

Here Are 7 Best Hotels And Resorts In Kashmir:

1. The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg

Perched at an elevation of 8,825 feet, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa offers panoramic views of the snow-clad Pir Panjal range. This luxury resort is renowned for its impeccable service, world-class spa, and proximity to the Gulmarg Gondola, making it a favourite among skiing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

2. The Lalit Grand Palace, Srinagar

Once the residence of the Maharajas, The Lalit Grand Palace exudes regal charm and elegance. Set amidst sprawling gardens and overlooking the Dal Lake, this heritage hotel seamlessly blends traditional architecture with modern amenities, offering guests a royal experience in the heart of Srinagar.

3. Vivanta Dal View, Srinagar

Strategically located on the Kralsangri hill, Vivanta Dal View provides a mesmerising vista of the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Mountains. The hotel's contemporary design, coupled with its warm hospitality, ensures a memorable stay for both leisure and business travellers.

4. Rah Bagh by Orchid, Srinagar

Nestled amidst apple orchards and lush greenery, Rah Bagh offers a tranquil retreat away from the city's hustle. The resort's architecture reflects traditional Kashmiri design, and its well-appointed rooms, spa facilities, and gourmet dining options make it a haven for relaxation.

5. Radisson Golf Resort, Pahalgam

Overlooking the Lidder River and surrounded by majestic mountains, Radisson Golf Resort in Pahalgam is a blend of luxury and nature. Guests can indulge in golfing, explore nearby trekking trails, or simply unwind in the resort's serene ambience.

6. Mascot Houseboats, Srinagar

For a quintessential Kashmiri experience, staying on a houseboat is a must. Mascot Houseboats, anchored on the Nigeen Lake, offer elegantly furnished rooms, traditional decor and unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains and waters.

7. The Chinar Resort & Spa, Pahalgam

Surrounded by dense pine forests and offering views of the Lidder River, The Chinar Resort & Spa is a blend of luxury and nature. The resort's spa treatments, gourmet dining, and adventure activities make it an ideal choice for both relaxation and exploration.



Kashmir's diverse range of accommodations caters to every traveller's needs, from opulent palaces and luxury resorts to charming houseboats and boutique hotels.