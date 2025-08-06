"Course Correction, Not Concession": Omar Abdullah's Letter For Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to the presidents of all national parties for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This is an essential course correction, he said in his letter, requesting that a bill be introduced in this regard during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"I respectfully urge your kind indulgence in exhorting the Government of India to bring forward legislation in the current session of Parliament to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Abdullah wrote in his letter.

In his letter, Mr Abdullah said that restoration of statehood is not a concession to Jammu and Kashmir but a course correction by the central government. The very idea of India is undermined if statehood, which is a foundational and Constitutional right, is reduced to the discretionary favour of the central government, the letter read.

"The restoration must not be viewed as a concession, but as an essential course correction-one that prevents us from sliding down a dangerous and slippery slope where the statehood of our constituent States is no longer regarded as a foundational and sacred constitutional right but reduced instead to a discretionary favour bestowed at the will of the Central Government," the letter read.

Mr Abdullah reminded the leaders that the precedent set by downgrading a state into an Union territory will have unsettling consequences for the country, and it is a red line that must never be crossed.

"Federalism is anchored in the recognition of a State's right to exist and function with dignity, autonomy, and constitutional protection. If the Union were to assume and exercise the unilateral authority to downgrade a State to a Union Territory-regardless of the justification, it would mark a fundamental departure from the constitutional scheme. The circumstances may vary, but the precedent it sets is profound and unsettling. This is a constitutional red line-one that must never be crossed," read the letter.

Mr Abdullah emphasised that it's a matter that should concern every citizen, not just the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "It is an issue that goes beyond regional interests and touches the very core of India's constitutional values and its democratic ethos. The act of reducing J&K from a State to a Union Territory in 2019 and the prolonged delay in restoring its status as a full State you would agree, has profound implications for the future of Indian polity," read the three-page letter dated July 29.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the people of Jammu and Kashmir reposing faith in democracy after an overwhelming participation in the assembly elections, and also rising against terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. He regretted that the centre didn't acknowledge it.

"These were extraordinary opportunities to reinforce national unity and heal historical wounds. To allow such moments to pass-unacknowledged or unreciprocated due to narrow partisan calculations, will, without doubt, be a monumental mistake," the letter said.

Mr Abdullah also spoke about the repeated assurances by the central government and the Prime Minister on the restoration of statehood. After taking over as Chief Minister in October last year, he had said that his government passed a resolution on statehood and handed over a copy of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I personally handed over this resolution to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and impressed upon him the importance of reciprocating the goodwill and democratic spirit shown by the people of J&K. I was assured that statehood would be restored. However, more than nine months have passed, and yet there is no clarity, timeline, or visible progress toward fulfilling that solemn assurance," read the letter.

Mr Abdullah Abdullah said the centre's commitment that the Union territory was "temporary" appeared to be "more a convenient alibi than a genuine commitment." "It serves as a proverbial fig leaf for the judicial indulgence extended to what many view as a constitutionally and morally indefensible act. Only the strength of moral conviction can now pave the way for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood.

The letter referred to PM Modi's assurances, both within Parliament and in public forums, including direct addresses to the people of J&K during elections and afterwards.

"Even before the Constitution Bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the central government reaffirmed its commitment to restore statehood at the earliest possible. Earlier this year, the Hon'ble Prime Minister reiterated this promise during an event in Kashmir, calling it "Modi ka Wada." However, as you would agree, the interpretation of terms like "at the earliest" or "as soon as possible" cannot stretch into years or decades," he said.

"The people of J&K have already waited long enough-statehood must be restored now," the letter said