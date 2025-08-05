"Nothing Will Happen": Omar Abdullah Amid J&K Statehood Restoration Buzz

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday said he is optimistic about "something positive" for the Union Territory during the ongoing parliament session, but not tomorrow. His remarks came on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, amidst a growing chorus for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Mr Abdullah clarified that he had no meeting or conversation with the people in Delhi and his statement is based on his "gut feeling".

"I've heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow (August 5) so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I'm still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven't had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let's see this time tomorrow," Mr Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

The post is seen as an attempt by the chief minister to put at rest speculation on social media about a fresh reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many of these posts noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had separately called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

