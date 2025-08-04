Drones, Helicopters Part Of Major Anti-Terror Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The security forces used drones and attack helicopters during a protracted anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Amid heavy firing and occasional explosions, drones are seen dropping explosives on target areas in the thick alpine forests of Akhal.

It's day four of the encounter between security forces and terrorists who appear to be well entrenched. Troops, including special forces or para-troopers of the Army, are treading cautiously as helicopters hover over the area and drones continue to hit suspected hideouts in the forests.

The encounter started on Friday after the Army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation following a tip-off about the presence of a large group of terrorists in Akhal area.

In the initial shootout, one local terrorist was killed. Subsequently, police said that one more terrorist was killed, but his body couldn't be recovered due to the ongoing fierce gun battle. Three soldiers have also been injured in the encounter.

"So far, we have recovered the body of one terrorist. We have observed the body of another terrorist, but we will wait till the body is recovered. It's a difficult terrain and a dense forest area," said VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir.

Police sources say there was information about the presence of five terrorists when the operation was launched. According to reports, at least two or three are foreign terrorists who appear to be well-trained in jungle warfare. There are very few local terrorists left in Kashmir and they are scarcely trained to face the security forces.

According to Mr Birdi, firing is still going on and terrorists appear to be firing from two directions.

This is the third encounter in the last week. Earlier, three terrorists, who were behind the Pahalgam massacre, were killed in a meticulously planned operation by the security forces. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the three were identified as Pakistani terrorists who had carried out brutal killings of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam on April 22.

On Thursday, two more terrorists were killed near the line of control in Poonch. Police said that they had infiltrated from Pakistan and were intercepted soon after they entered the Indian side.