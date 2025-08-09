2 Soldiers Killed In Action During Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam

Two soldiers were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists on Friday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the army said on Saturday.

With this, three terrorists have been killed in the gunfight that began on August 1. Two soldiers were also injured during the anti-terror operation on Friday.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said: "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues."

The gunfight entered the ninth day on Saturday and is one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, officials said.

Top police and army commanders are regularly visiting the encounter site to supervise the operation. " Yes, it's taking time because of the difficult terrain and forest area. But we will track them down" said J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhath, who is personally monitoring the situation.

The encounter began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides last Friday, the operation was halted for the night, but the cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, officials said.

When the firing resumed the next day, one terrorist was killed. The identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

Security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area and continued to battle the terrorists hiding in dense forests.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists down in the forest area. Para commandos were also assisting the security forces in neutralising the hiding terrorists.

According to police sources, there was information about the presence of five terrorists when the operation was launched. Reports suggested that at least three of them are foreign terrorists who appear to be well trained in jungle warfare.

There are very few local terrorists left in Kashmir who are trained to face security forces.

The operation in Kulgam was launched days after the security forces killed three terrorists during an encounter in the upper reaches of Srinagar. The three terrorists were behind the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the three were identified as Pakistani terrorists.