Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar Between Terrorists, Security Forces

The Army said the operation is under progress.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar Between Terrorists, Security Forces
Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post
  • Encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • Security forces launched a search operation in the Dool area based on specific intelligence
  • Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter on social media platform X
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.

Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire.

The Army said the operation is under progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jammu And Kashmir, Kishtwar, Encounter
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com