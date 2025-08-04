"Militancy In J&K Won't End Until India-Pak Relations Improve": Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said militancy in Jammu and Kashmir will not end until the relations between India and its neighbouring country improve.



He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Shopian district.

"Militancy will not end here till our relations with our neighbour do not become better," Abdullah said when asked about the claims that militancy in J&K has ended.

When asked about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam district, Abdullah said, "How can you say that militancy has ended when the encounter is going on?"



