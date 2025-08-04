Advertisement
INDIA
"Militancy In J&K Won't End Until India-Pak Relations Improve": Farooq Abdullah

"Militancy will not end here till our relations with our neighbour do not become better," Farooq Abdullah said

Read Time: 1 min
Farooq Abdullah made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Shopian district.
  • Farooq Abdullah dismissed claims that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has ended
  • Abdullah questioned the assertion of peace amid an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district
  • The National Conference president also highlighted the link between militancy and diplomatic relations
Srinagar:

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said militancy in Jammu and Kashmir will not end until the relations between India and its neighbouring country improve.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Shopian district.

"Militancy will not end here till our relations with our neighbour do not become better," Abdullah said when asked about the claims that militancy in J&K has ended.

When asked about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam district, Abdullah said, "How can you say that militancy has ended when the encounter is going on?"
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jammu And Kashmir Statehood, Farooq Abdullah, Jammu And Kashmir
