"False Narrative": Books By AG Noorani, Arundhati Roy Among 25 Banned By J&K

Books by Booker winner Arundhati Roy, constitutional expert AG Noorani are among the 25 titles banned by the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's administration for allegedly propagating "false narrative" and "secessionism" in the Union Territory.

The government has also ordered the forfeiture of these books.

In an order issued by the J&K Home Secretary, the government said that the books have been banned following an investigation and credible intelligence about a "systemic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature" disguised as historical or political commentary.

Among the authors whose books have been banned are AG Noorani, Arundhati Roy, Victoria Schofield, Sumantra Bose and Christopher Snedden.

AG Noorani, who was India's leading constitutional expert, has extensively written on Kashmir and its constitutional arrangement with the Union of India after accession of the former state. His book "The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012" has been banned and forfeited.

British author and historian Victoria Schofield's book "Kashmir in Conflict - India, Pakistan and the unending War" has also been banned.

Two books "Contested Lands" and "Kashmir At The Crossroads", written by Sumantra Bose are among the banned and forfeited publications. Mr Bose, who is a professor of international and comparative politics at the London School of Economics, has extensively written on Kashmir.

Arundhati Roy's "Azadi", published by Penguin India, is also now among the banned books in J&K.

"Law & Conflict Resolution" written co-authored by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska is another book in the banned list.

Journalist and Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin's book "The Dismantled State, The Untold Story of Kashmir After 370" is also banned.

The Government order says all the 25 books propagate false narrative and secessionism in J&K and need to be declared as 'forfeited' in terms of Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita 2023.

"Whereas, the identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 & 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023," reads the order.