Travelling To Hills In Summer? Discover 10 Best Luxury Resorts In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, in the lap of the Himalayas, is a paradise for nature buffs and adventure enthusiasts, and also for luxury lovers. It is a mesmerizing state in northern India, celebrated for its majestic Himalayan peaks, verdant valleys, and serene rivers. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and fresh air, this state offers a plethora of luxury resorts that promise an unforgettable experience. Here, we explore some of the best luxury resorts in Uttarakhand, each offering unique experiences and world-class amenities.

Here Are Top 10 Luxury Resorts In Uttarakhand To Explore:

1. Ananda in the Himalayas

Located in the tranquil town of Narendra Nagar, Ananda in the Himalayas is a globally acclaimed wellness retreat. This resort is renowned for its holistic approach to health and wellness, combining traditional Indian practices like Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation with modern spa therapies. The luxurious rooms and suites offer stunning views of the surrounding forests and the Ganges River valley. Guests can indulge in gourmet organic cuisine, personalized wellness programs, and outdoor activities like trekking and nature walks

2. Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa

Nestled amidst the picturesque Malsi Forest and the majestic Himalayan range, Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa is one of the largest luxury hotels in Uttarakhand. The resort features more than guest accommodations, including spacious suites and interconnecting rooms with balconies offering stunning views. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, a fitness center, a bar, a spa, and versatile event spaces

3. Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun

Located along the cusp of Dehradun, Fairfield by Marriott Dehradun offers a relaxing and effortless stay. The hotel features contemporary rooms and suites with postcard-worthy views, a sparkling swimming pool, a fitness center, and three signature restaurants serving authentic cuisine. It is an ideal base for exploring nearby attractions like Rajpur Road and Mussoorie hill station

4. Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa

Perched on the banks of the Ganges River, Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa is a luxurious retreat that offers a perfect blend of comfort and spirituality. The resort features elegantly designed rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the river and the mountains. Guests can enjoy a range of activities, including yoga sessions, river rafting, and nature walks. The resort also boasts a spa, a swimming pool, and a fine dining restaurant serving local and international cuisine

5. Taj Corbett Resort & Spa

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa is a luxury mountain retreat surrounded by the legendary Jim Corbett National Park. The resort offers luxurious rooms and suites with modern amenities, a variety of dining options, and activities like jungle safaris, nature trails, and river rafting. Guests can relax in the swimming pool or indulge in pampering treatments at the J Wellness Circle spa

6. The Westin Resort & Spa

The Westin Resort & Spa offers a tranquil escape amidst lush greenery. Located near Gurgaon, this 5-star resort features elegant villas with private pools, a Heavenly Spa by Westin, diverse dining options, and recreational activities for the entire family. It is an ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life

7. The Roseate Ganges Rishikesh

Situated in Rishikesh, The Roseate Ganges offers a luxurious retreat on the banks of the river Ganges. The resort features well-appointed villas with private balconies, a temperature-controlled infinity swimming pool, and fine dining options. Guests can enjoy activities like hiking, trekking, river rafting, and yoga sessions, making it a perfect destination for both adventure and relaxation

8. Six Senses By Vana

Six Senses Vana is a wellness retreat in Dehradun that combines Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan Medicine, and Natural Healing Therapies. The resort offers full-board accommodation with guided nutrition, daily retreat activities, wellness consultations, and personalized support. It is an ideal destination for those seeking physical, mental, and spiritual wellness

9. Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal - IHCL SeleQtions

Located along the famed Naukuchiatal Lake, Naukuchia House - IHCL SeleQtions presents a luxurious estate with a Himalayan backdrop. The resort features elegantly designed rooms and suites with views of the lake and surrounding forests. Guests can enjoy activities like bird watching, nature walks, and exploring the local culture. The dining experience embraces the Himalayan way of slow living with hyperlocal ingredients.

10. Aahana - The Corbett Wilderness, Jim Corbett National Park

Aahana - The Corbett Wilderness is a luxurious, eco-friendly resort sprawled over 13.5 acres adjacent to the Bijrani Zone of Jim Corbett National Park. The resort offers Victorian-style villas with plush interiors, providing guests with a blend of elegance and comfort. Accommodations range from the Corbett Club rooms to The Villa, catering to various group sizes and preferences. Each unit features private balconies with views of the forest or gardens, immersing guests in the natural surroundings.

So, pack your bags and get ready to explore the best luxury resorts in Uttarakhand for a truly memorable vacation.

