This Breathtaking Place Is 'On Top' Of Anand Mahindra's Travel List

Anand Mahindra called this place "beauty and peace." (Photo: Facecook/Anand Mahindra)

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has once again proven his knack for appreciating life's finer moments. This time, a breathtaking night photograph of Kedarnath Dham, softly illuminated under the moonlight, has caught his attention and led to a heartfelt reaction on social media. The image, going viral on social media, shows the sacred Kedarnath temple surrounded by the majestic, snow-capped Himalayan peaks. Renowned as one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in India, Kedarnath is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the ancient temple stands at an altitude of 3,583 metres, surrounded by snow-clad peaks and breathtaking natural beauty.

Sharing the mesmerising picture on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration, writing, "Can't help being an armchair traveller on Sunday. This would be on top of my list today... Beauty... And... Peace."

Watch Anand Mahindra's X post below:

The picture was an instant hit with social media. Several X users reacted on the post shared by Anand Mahindra.

A user wrote, "This looks so beautiful."

Another wrote, "Religious place mind keep calm and peace."

"A very special place indeed!" a comment read.

Wonderful picture," a user wrote.

In September 2024, Anand Mahindra shared highlights from his trip to Venice, Italy, on social media. He recommended a visit to 'Al Covino,' a cosy, seven-table bistro offering modern European cuisine and praised the restaurant's warm hospitality and the creative dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. His travelogue beautifully captured the charm of Venice. Read the full story here.

