'I Travel For The Joy Of It': Ankur Warikoo On Ditching Instagram While Travelling

In today's digital age, travel is often synonymous with picture-perfect posts and curated stories. But for entrepreneur, author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo, travel has become a deeply personal, offline experience - unburdened by the pressures of social media. In a candid conversation with influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Warikoo opened up about his decision to step away from sharing his travel experiences online. He shared that, at times, people don't even know he's travelling. "I don't post anything on my Instagram stories. That way, I'm genuinely travelling for the joy of it," he explained.

Warikoo's approach goes beyond simply refraining from posting online. He intentionally avoids sending photos to friends or family during his trips, choosing instead to fully immerse himself in the moment. For many, travelling has turned into a performance, driven by the desire for likes and comments. Warikoo addresses this by saying, "There's a huge element of validation that gets removed from your life when you stop the need to share everything publicly."

This intentional shift has helped Warikoo reconnect with the true essence of travel - the thrill of discovery, the quiet moments of reflection, and the sheer joy of experiencing the world.

Watch the video here.

Ankur Warikoo was asked to share one of his favourite travel memories, and his response was refreshingly real. He said, "Honestly, I don't have an answer to it. But I will tell you something. One day, I sat down to count the number of days we have travelled in 2023. I don't know why I did it. After calculating, we found out that we have travelled for 117 days out of 365 days. We plan the holidays way in advance. Interestingly, my children get a 2-month-long summer vacation and a month of winter holiday. Literally, we leave on the first day of their summer vacation."

Ankur also shared how his family loves immersing themselves in cultural and museum tours during their travels. And, of course, they never miss exploring the food scene in every place they visit.

Let's just say, Ankur Warikoo has turned travelling into a full-on art form!