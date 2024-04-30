Ankur Warikoo Reveals His Entire Diet Plan That Helped Him Become 'Fat-Free At 43'

Ankur Warikoo has shared details of his diet that helped him get fitter. (Photo: X/warikoo )

Entrepreneur, author and content creator Ankur Warikoo has broken the internet with his recent physical transformation journey. Warikoo's pictures of his new look have gone viral on social media, with several followers curious to learn everything that went behind this impressive transformation. In a new X post (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Warikoo revealed his daily diet and some weight loss-related practices he followed to achieve his goal. Calling it the "3T Model", Warikoo divided his journey into three parts: Track, Train, and Transform. The first part "track" is all about tracking diet, an integral aspect of good health and long-term weight loss.

Take a look at his X post here:

Fat-free at 43!

How I shed only 10kgs in a year to get to this shredded look.



The 3T Model

1. Track

2. Train

3. Transform



(long post alert - you might want to bookmark this for future reference) pic.twitter.com/ZapYyy86b1 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) April 29, 2024

Here Is All About Ankur Warikoo's Diet Plan To Get Fitter And Healthier:

1. Tracking Calories And Food Intake

"Track your calorie-in (how much you eat) and calorie-out (how much you burn). An average adult burns/spends around 2000-2500 calories a day. One can use a smartwatch/ring to figure this out. However, our food intake is rarely tracked. Which makes all the difference."

2. Understanding And Achieving Calorie Deficit

"The only way to lose fat/weight in the body is to get to a calorie deficit. Which means, you consume fewer calories than you spend. When we get to a 7000-7500 calorie deficit, we lose 1kg of fat. (The reverse is also true - 7.5K calorie excess = 1kg fat gain.)"

Also Read: From Akshay Kumar To Katrina Kaif, Celebrity Diet Secrets Revealed On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

3. Warikoo's Reduction In Daily Calorie Intake

The entrepreneur shared that he reduced his daily calorie intake from "2200" to "1600". Further, he changed his dietary composition as follows:

Carbs: From 40% to 40% (unchanged)

Fat: From 40% to 15%

Protein: From 20% to 45%

Why increase in protein?

"Because in a calorie deficit, you start to lose fat and muscle. And can go skinny. Protein helps replenish muscles."

Photo Credit: X/ warikoo

4. Ankur Warikoo's Usual Diet Plan (Eggetarian)

9:30 am: Whey Protein 1 scoop + Creatine + 1 walnut + 4 almonds + 4 cashew nuts + 5-6 raisins + supplements.

11 am: 200gm raw paneer, or tofu or tempeh, or 3 egg whites, or daal chila.

1 pm: Fruit

4 pm: 2 rotis (emmer wheat/jowar/soya bean) + sabzi + daal + low-fat yogurt.

630pm: 1 scoop of protein with curd.

Talking about indulging in his favourite foods, Warikoo added, "Of course, I had days where I had chole bhature and sweets - those were not rare, but quite common. The goal was to get to a 7500 deficit every 2 weeks."

Also Read: Dalia For Weight Loss: This High-Protein Recipe Is Perfect To Shed Those Kilos

5. Tips And Insights Shared By Warikoo From His Experience:

It is far easier to reduce intake of calories than to burn calories.

No.1 priority is to maintain a calorie deficit on most days. (Again, 7.5K calorie deficit = 1kg of fat loss.)

Increase protein intake in every meal.

Eat the same meals mostly. Easier to remember and follow.

Include food that you love. You are aiming for a permanent lifestyle change! Just keep the calorie math in mind.

Lift weights 3-5 times a week for 45 minutes.

Remove junk food from your house. Don't rely on self-control.

In follow-up tweets, Warikoo also talked about supplementation (under expert guidance), workout plans and documenting progress. He added a disclaimer: "I am not a fitness expert. I am not a nutritionist. I am not a medical professional. Everything that I have shared is from my research and my own experience. Please do not think of it as the truth. This process worked for me; may not work for you."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.