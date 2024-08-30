'Down To Last Few Thousands': Ankur Warikoo Shares Poignant Story Of Father's Job Loss And Stolen Savings

The post has accumulated more than 2.4 million views.

Ankur Warikoo, a well-known author, entrepreneur, and content creator, often ignites discussions online with his thought-provoking posts. Recently, he shared a poignant memory from his childhood that taught him the "difference between chaos and stability". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Warikoo shared an unseen picture with his father and reflected on a time when his family faced severe financial hardship. "1995. I was 15. Papa had just lost his job. We were down to our last few thousand in the bank. He went to the bank to withdraw 10K. On his way back, someone robbed him of it," he reflected.

"We plunged into chaos. Financial debt. Personal favours. Collectors at our doorstep. I remember days where ma papa would skip a meal, because we didn't have money. Ma's salary of Rs. 1,000 as a primary school teacher was supporting us," Mr Warikoo wrote, highlighting the severe impact of their financial crisis.

The entrepreneur then recounted a moment when the government announced compensation for his father's house in Kashmir, which had been destroyed. "Accepting the compensation meant he would never, ever have the home he grew up in. But that money would save us. And it did," he shared.

Reflecting on the role of money in life, Mr Warikoo emphasised its true purpose. "That is the purpose of money. Not to buy happiness. Not to buy growth. Not to buy things. Not to buy status. Instead, to buy stability. Respect money for the stability it provides. Instead of becoming a slave to the addiction it offers," he concluded the post.

Mr Warikoo shared the post on Wednesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.4 million views and over 15,000 likes.

In the commented section, one user wrote, "I don't have money right now, and can totally understand and relate to the stability money provides. And yes 90% of us would become slave to it."

"Isn't it amazing how life gives us the choice to either sit with a problem or take action to overcome it? Your journey is truly inspiring. Your family must be so proud of you," commented another.

"As a guy going through this situation right now in life were all my friends are earning, and I am unable to earn a penny even after trying a lot I truly understand the value of money like I respect the money and its value in one's life," said a third user.